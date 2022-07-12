Sri Lanka: Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Intending to Run for President

Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, told the BBC on Tuesday, 12 July, that he intends to run for president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially steps down on 13 July.

His party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has already started holding talks with allies for parliamentary support.

"We are not going to hoodwink the people. We are going to be frank and present a plan to get rid of Sri Lanka's economic ills," Premadasa said.

Some of the other names that are running around for the job are: