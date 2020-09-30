Sri Lanka Govt Bans Cattle Slaughter, to Import Beef for Consumers

Sri Lankan Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella reportedly said that the decision will be legalised in due course. The Quint Representational image. | (Photo: iStock) World Sri Lankan Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella reportedly said that the decision will be legalised in due course.

The Sri Lankan government, on Tuesday, 29 September, gave its assent to a proposal to ban cattle slaughter in the country, reported PTI. Consumption of beef is still legal in Sri Lanka, however, with the government deciding to import beef for those who consume it, reported PTI.



Srilankan Cabinet spokesman and Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella announced the decision on cattle slaughter ban and reportedly said that the decision will be legalised in due course.

Further, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has, according to PTI, informed that it will take the required measures to amend the Animal Act, the Cattle Slaughter Ordinance and other related laws and regulations currently in force. A programme, according to PTI, will also be initiated for ageing cattle which cannot be used effectively for agricultural purposes. The Sri Lankan cabinet also said:

“As a country with an economy based on agriculture, the contribution of the cattle resource to develop the livelihood of the rural people of Sri Lanka is immense.”

(With inputs from PTI.)