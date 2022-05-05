Sri Lanka’s Protests Show a Fragile Unity – For Now

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crises since winning independence from Britain in 1948. Inflation is at an all-time high and protests are spreading around the country .

Most public anger is directed toward President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Critics point to the Rajapaksas’ poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis , and “Gota out” signs demanding their resignations are seen across the country.