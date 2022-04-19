1 Dead, 10 Injured After Cops Open Fire on Protestors in Sri Lanka's Rambukkana

One person has died and 10 people were left wounded after police opened fire on protestors amid a clash in Sri Lanka's Rambukkana, as the country sees a prolonged agitation amid the financial crisis.

According to news agency AFP, the police shot at a crowd that had blockaded a highway in Rambukkana, causing the first death in the protests. The crowd was protesting over fuel prices, which were hiked late on Monday night.

According to a report by Sri Lanka local newspaper Daily Mirror, police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that the police had fired shots after a clash between a group of protestors and police who were trying to disperse them.