Sri Lanka Court Slaps Overseas Travel Ban on Six Anti-Government Protesters

Meanwhile, the police on Monday said they arrested three people for stealing items from the President's House, which was earlier occupied by the protesters on 9 July.

Archaeologists had earlier visited the site for inspection for the fear of artifacts being either stolen or damaged.

A mass protest on 9 July stormed the President's House, forcing the former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and send in his resignation from Singapore.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a key ally of Rajapaksa, was on 20 July sworn in as the country's new president, a decision that calm down the protesters.