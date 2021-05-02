SpaceX Makes Rare Nighttime Splashdown With 4 Astronauts 

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida carrying four astronauts back to Earth on Sunday, 2 May, a NASA livestream showed.

Following close to a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the crew reported they were feeling well after their arrival back on Earth, NASA said.

The capsule splashed down at 2:56 am (0656 GMT) in the dark in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City after a six-and-a-half hour flight from the ISS, AFP reported.

Night-vision images relayed by NASA's WB-57 high-altitude research aircraft captured the splashdown.