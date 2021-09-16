Launching 4 Civilians into Orbit, SpaceX Brings Space Tourism Closer to Reality

First all civilian crew launched to orbit by SpaceX rocket.
(Photo: SpaceX)
Just after 8 pm EST on 15 September 2021, the next batch of space tourists lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by entrepreneur , the touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism.
The four crew members are not the first space tourists this year. In the past few months, the world witnessed billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos launching themselves and a lucky few others into space on brief .
While there are similarities between those launches and Inspiration4 – the mission is being paid for by one billionaire and is using a rocket built by another, Elon Musk – the differences are noteworthy.
From my perspective as a , the mission’s and the fact that Inspiration4 put regular people into orbit where they will stay for three days make it a milestone in space tourism.
The biggest difference between Inspiration4 and the flights performed earlier this year is the destination.
Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic took – and in the future, will take – their passengers on . Their vehicles go only high enough to reach the beginning of space before returning to the ground a few minutes later.
The four-person crew is also quite different from those on the other launches. Led by Isaacman, the mission features a somewhat diverse group of people. One crew member, , won a contest among people who use Isaacman’s online payment company. Another unique aspect of the mission is that one of its goals is to raise awareness of and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As such, Isaacman selected , a physician assistant at St. Jude and childhood cancer survivor, to participate in the launch. The final member, , won his seat when his friend was chosen in a charity raffle for St. Jude and offered his seat to Sembroski.
While the rocket and crew capsule are both fully automated – no one on board needed to control any part of the launch or landing – the four members still needed to go through much more training than the people on the suborbital flights. In less than six months, hours of simulator training and lessons in flying a jet aircraft and spent time in a centrifuge to prepare them for the G-forces of launch.
Social outreach has also been an important aspect of the mission. While Bezos’ and Branson’s flights brought on , Inspiration4 has tried – – to make space tourism more relatable. The crew recently appeared on the and is the subject of an ongoing .
There have also been other fundraising events for St. Jude, including a and the planned that will be flown on the mission.
Sending a crew of amateur astronauts into orbit is a significant step in the development of space tourism. However, despite the more inclusive feel of the mission, there are still serious barriers to overcome before average people can go to space.
For one, the cost remains quite high. Though three of the four are not rich, Isaacman is a billionaire and to fund the trip. The need to train for a mission like this also means that prospective passengers must be able to devote significant amounts of time to prepare – time that many ordinary people don’t have.
Finally, , and there will never be a way to fully remove the danger of launching people – whether untrained civilians or seasoned professional astronauts – into space.
Despite these limitations, orbital space tourism is coming.
Indeed, SpaceX has , even though the company isn’t focused on space tourism. Some will even includes stops at the International Space Station.
Even as space remains out of reach for most on Earth, Inspiration4 is an example of how billionaire space barons’ efforts to include more people on their journeys can give an otherwise exclusive activity a wider public appeal.
(Wendy Whitman Cobb is a Professor of Strategy and Security Studies at US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(This article was first published in The Conversation and republished here with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined