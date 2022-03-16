North Korea Fired Missile That Failed Immediately After Launch: South Korea

An aid to the South Korean military has stated that North Korea fired an "unknown projectile" on Wednesday, 16 March, which failed immediately after the launch.

"North Korea fired an unknown projectile from the Sunan area around 09:30 today, but it is presumed that it failed immediately after launch," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what North Korea launched, but it was most likely fired from an airfield outside Pyongyang, the capital.