Skills Over Lottery? US To Modify H-1B Visa Selection Process

According to PTI, the aim of the first rule is to protect the economic interest of US workers, as well as ensure that “most highly skilled foreign workers” rake the benefits of the temporary employment program.

Citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS), PTI has reported that changes to the H-1B cap selection process will incentivise employers to either offer higher salaries or petition for higher-skilled position or both. This will further establish a more certain plan for businesses to get personnel and remain globally competitive.

USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow, according to PTI, alleged that the “H-1B temporary visa programme has been exploited and abused by employers primarily seeking to fill entry-level positions and reduce overall business costs.”