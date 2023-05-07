Singapore's Execution Of Man With Cannabis Brings 'Rule Of Law' Under Scanner

On 26 April, 2023, Singapore executed Indian origin Tangaraju Suppiah for conspiracy to traffic 1 kg of cannabis. Richard Branson, not as Virgin owner, but in his capacity as a member of the Commission for Drug Policy, had urged against putting an innocent man to death as he was “not anywhere near” the seizure of the drugs from another man.

The UN Commissioner for Human Rights has urged, unsuccessfully, a moratorium on executions for drug offences in Singapore, which are being carried out due to a “myth that it deters crime.”

The evidence against Suppiah was limited to an alleged phone call with the person in whose possession the drugs were found, and a confession to a police officer which was, in essence, taken without a Tamil interpreter or the presence of a lawyer.