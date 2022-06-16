French, German, and Italian leaders Reach Kyiv in Show of Support for Ukraine

With the Russian assault on Ukraine showing no signs of ending, the heads of State of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, 16 June, in a show of collective support for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Mario Draghi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Kyiv together and will be joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

This is the most high-profile diplomatic visit to the war-torn country's capital since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

Macron told reporters that he, along with his German, Italian, and Romanian counterparts, would visit the sites of attack.