'Exacerbated by Crisis in Ukraine': WFP To Slash Aid to South Sudan

"Humanitarian needs are far exceeding the funding we have received this year. If this continues, we will face bigger and more costly problems in the future, including increased mortality, malnutrition, stunting, and disease," he added.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the most recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment, that warned that about 7.74 million people in the country will face severe acute hunger during the lean season.

Additionally, the report had said that 1.3 million children will be acutely malnourished.

South Sudan was established as a new country in 2011 after the Second Sudanese Civil War.