Ukraine War: Russia Bans Entry of British Journalists and Defence Figures

Dozens of British journalists and defence figures have been banned from entering Russia. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
Amidst the war in Ukraine, Russia has issued a ban on entry into the country for dozens of British journalists and defence figures, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, 14 June.
According to the ministry's statement, "the British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas."
Over 29 journalists and members of the British media like those belonging to the BBC, Sky News, The Guardian, and The Times were personally banned, Reuters reported.
"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fuelling Russophobia in British society," the statement added.
A spokesperson for The Guardian said, "This is a disappointing move by the Russian government and a bad day for press freedom. Trusted, accurate journalism is more important now than ever, and despite this decision we will continue to report robustly on Russia and on its invasion of Ukraine."
The Kremlin has also warned news organisations based in the United States that they risk facing the same action unless Russian journalists in the US are treated fairly.
"Work on expanding the Russian 'stop list' will continue," the Russain ministry's statement said.
Another 20 British people who are, according to the Kremlin, linked to the defence industry were also banned from entering the country, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)