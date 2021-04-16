8 Killed in Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility, Gunman Dead

Eight people were killed in a shooting incident that took place at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, US, the police said on Friday, 16 April. Apart from them, at least four people were hospitalised, one of whom has suffered critical injuries.

Two people were treated and released at the scene, police said, according to AP.

The incident occurred at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Genae Cook, officers were called to the location at around 11 pm, where they found an "active shooter incident".

The gunman is now dead, having taken his own life, police said, according to reports. Police have not yet identified the shooter and investigators are still conducting interviews and collecting information.