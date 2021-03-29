‘She’s Free’: Ship ‘Ever Given’ Refloats, Reopening the Suez Canal

Giant container ship ‘Ever Given’, which had been blocking the busy the Suez Canal for almost a week, was refloated on Monday, 29 March, the canal authority informed, as per Reuters.

"She's free," an official involved in the salvage operation said. The Suez Cannel has finally reopened to traffic.

Maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping Services tweeted that the vessel is heading to the Great Bitter Lakes for further checking and investigation.