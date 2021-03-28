How Did a 400m-Long Megaship Get Stuck in the Narrow Suez Canal?

Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways in the world, was blocked last week when a 400-metre-long, 224,000-tonne ship named ‘Ever Given’ – one of the largest container ships in the world – got stuck, causing a huge jam of vessels at the vital trade artery.

The ship ran aground after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The ship was en route the Dutch point of Rotterdam when it was knocked off course, CNN reported.