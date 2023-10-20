Canada Withdraws 41 Diplomats From India Over Nijjar Row, Will Not ‘Retaliate’

Canadian officials had called the "threat" a "violation of international law," BBC reported.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, who confirmed in a press conference that Canada will not retaliate in a similar fashion, said that the move was unreasonable, unprecedented and a violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

“Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India...If we allow the norm of diplomatic immunity to be broken, no diplomats anywhere on the planet would be safe. So for this reason, we will not reciprocate."