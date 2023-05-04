SCO Meet: ‘On My Way,’ Says Bilawal Bhutto; Jaishankar Holds Bilateral With Ming

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departs for Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting, in Karachi, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar kicked off his bilateral talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign minister's meeting and held talks with Secretary General Zhang Ming.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted a video where he said that he is on the way to Goa and will illustrate Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO.
Describing his interaction with Zhang Ming as "productive," Jaishankar said that he appreciated Ming's "supports for India's SCO Presidency," which is driven by "a commitment to secure SCO India's Presidency.
He added that the key focus areas of the summit are startups, youth empowerment, traditional medicine, science and technology.
The Indian foreign minister is set to take part in three more bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of China, Russia and Uzbekistan later during the day.
Accompanied by his delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Goa on Thursday morning, just a few hours after Russia accused Ukraine of an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.
Notably, Pakistan announced Bilawal Bhutto said that he is on the way to attend the meeting in Goa and added, "My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO."
His visit is the first by any Pakistani leader since former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014.
Meanwhile, it is expected that a proposal on settlement of trade in national currencies will in the works, but there has been no confirmation from officials.
The theme for India's Chairmanship of the SCO in 2023 is 'Secure-SCO' and attaches special importance to the meetings in the process of promoting multilateral discourse over issues of security, and political and economical importance.
