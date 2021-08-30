Several Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport, Intercepted by Defence System: Report

On early morning Monday, 30 August, five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, Reuters reported quoting a United States (US) official.

The official said that it was not clear if all the rockets were brought down and preliminary reports did not suggest any instances of US casualties, "but that information could change."

As per witnesses and security sources, multiple rockets had been fired at the airport, with AFP journalists confirming their sounds across Kabul.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a drone attack carried out by the US blew up a vehicle comprising "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, before they could launch an attack on Kabul airport, which is undergoing a military evacuation, American officials had said.