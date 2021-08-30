Several Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport, Intercepted by Defence System: Report

Image used for representational purpose.
On early morning Monday, 30 August, five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, Reuters reported quoting a United States (US) official.
The official said that it was not clear if all the rockets were brought down and preliminary reports did not suggest any instances of US casualties, "but that information could change."
As per witnesses and security sources, multiple rockets had been fired at the airport, with AFP journalists confirming their sounds across Kabul.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a drone attack carried out by the US blew up a vehicle comprising "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, before they could launch an attack on Kabul airport, which is undergoing a military evacuation, American officials had said.
Confirming the rocket attack at the Kabul airport, The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement mentioning that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have informed US President Joe Biden about the attack.
"The President was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritise doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground."
Earlier on Sunday (Saturday evening in the US), Joe Biden had warned that another militant attack was highly likely in Kabul.
The warning came amid US troops’ attempts to exit the Afghanistan capital, after two weeks of chaotic evacuation bids for foreigners and vulnerable Afghans.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP.)
