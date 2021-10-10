15 Dead as Aircraft Carrying 22 Passengers Crashes in Russia's Tartarstan

A photo shared by Russia's Emergency Ministry showed the aircraft from the scene of the crash.
(Photo Courtesy: EMERCOM of Russia)
At least 15 people were killed and seven injured after a plane crashed in Russia's Republic of Tartarstan, on Sunday, 10 October.
According to Russia's Emergency Ministry, there were 22 people on board, a majority of whom were skydivers and parachute jumpers.
Quoting witnesses, a report on RT said that the L-410 – a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft – which belonged to a local aero club, hit the ground immediately after take-off.
A video purportedly from the scene of the crash shows the aircraft broken in half.
As per reports, the local health ministry said that among the seven injured, one person is in a "very serious condition".
Earlier in July, 28 people lost their lives in a similar incident after an Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russia's far east.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera and RT.)