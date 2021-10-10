15 Dead as Aircraft Carrying 22 Passengers Crashes in Russia's Tartarstan

At least 15 people were killed and seven injured after a plane crashed in Russia's Republic of Tartarstan, on Sunday, 10 October.

According to Russia's Emergency Ministry, there were 22 people on board, a majority of whom were skydivers and parachute jumpers.

Quoting witnesses, a report on RT said that the L-410 – a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft – which belonged to a local aero club, hit the ground immediately after take-off.

A video purportedly from the scene of the crash shows the aircraft broken in half.