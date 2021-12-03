US Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, Avoids Govt Shutdown Till Mid-February

The United States Senate passed a funding bill that will avoid a government shutdown until mid-February, Reuters reported on Thursday, 2 December.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he was "glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed."

"The government will stay open and I thank the members of this chamber for walking us back from the brink from an avoidable, needless and costly shutdown", he said, reported Reuters.

The vote ended up being 69 in favour and 28 against which ensured the passing of the stopgap spending plan before midnight deadline on Friday, 3 December.

The Senate voted for the stopgap spending plan immediately after the House of Representatives passed the same by a vote of 221-212, The Guardian reported.

Only one GOP member in the House supported the plan.