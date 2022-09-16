At SCO Summit, Vladimir Putin Says Xi Jinping Has Questions About Ukraine

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Thursday, 15 September, that China had questions and concerns about the Ukraine crisis, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Putin also told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine, Reuters reported.
China and Russia have previously stated that they have a "no-limits" relationship.
"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have talked about this before," Putin reportedly told Xi.
On the other hand, Xi said he was very happy to meet his "old friend" again.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later told the media that the closed doors talks had been excellent.
"Our assessments of the international situation coincide completely... there are no discrepancies at all. We will continue to coordinate our actions including at the forthcoming U.N. General Assembly," he asserted.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
