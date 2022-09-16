At SCO Summit, Vladimir Putin Says Xi Jinping Has Questions About Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Thursday, 15 September, that China had questions and concerns about the Ukraine crisis, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Putin also told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine, Reuters reported.

China and Russia have previously stated that they have a "no-limits" relationship.

"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have talked about this before," Putin reportedly told Xi.