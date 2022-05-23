Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel to India, 15 Other Nations As COVID Cases Surge

In light of the resurgence of new COVID-19 infections, Saudi Arabia announced travel restrictions for its citizens, prohibiting travel to sixteen countries, including India, news agency ANI reported.

The Heath Ministry of Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from visiting India, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the ministry added that the gulf nation has not yet recorded any cases of monkeypox.

"Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low," Abdullah Asiri, deputy minister of health, said, as quoted by ANI.

After over 100 cases of monkeypox were confirmed across Europe, the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting last week, to discuss the recent outbreak.