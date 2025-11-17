'Driver May Have Erred, Didn't Notice..': 45 Indians Killed in Saudi Bus Crash

As many as 45 Indian pilgrims were killed after their bus collided with an oil tanker while travelling from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina in the wee hours of the morning (local time) on Monday, 17 November.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Al Mufrihat, which is 25 km from Medina. The bus was carrying only Indian nationals—46 in total, of which 45 were killed in the accident, including 13 men, 22 women, and 10 children. The lone survivor, Md Abdul Shoiab, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.