'Sanctions Lifting an Absolute Priority': Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Restart

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) restarted on Monday, 29 November, in Vienna, with Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia attending the negotiations, Reuters reported.

The European Union is chairing the talks, and claiming to be "extremely positive" about its prospects while also acknowledging that "difficult issues" haven't been addressed yet.

This is the first time the negotiations are being conducted with Iran having the ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected a few months ago.

The United States, which was the primary architect of the JCPOA under President Barack Obama, isn't attending the talks, but is keeping a close eye on them.