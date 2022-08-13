'Will Likely Lose an Eye': Salman Rushdie's Agent After Stabbing in New York

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, 12 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Shohini Bose
Salman Rushdie, who was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York, is on a ventilator, not able to speak, and will likely lose an eye, his agent told Reuters on Friday, 12 August.
"The doctor immediately began first aid" on Rushdie, said Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police in a press conference. He was "undergoing surgery" at about 5 pm local time, a few hours after the attack.
The assailant, who is in custody right now, stabbed the 75-year-old author in the abdomen and the neck, according to the police and some witnesses.
After the suspect had been apprehended, eyewitnesses said that they saw blood running down Rushdie's cheek.
A physician, Rita Landman, who had come to attend the lecture, said that Rushdie appeared to have multiple stab wounds, according to the New York Times.
Rushdie has been facing death threats from Islamists for years for his 1988 book The Satanic Verses, which had prompted a fatwa calling for his assassination, issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran.
The suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, who is from Fairview, New Jersey, has been taken into custody, Staniszewski added in the press conference.
He also said that the authorities are unaware about the motive "at this time. But we are working with the FBI, the Sheriff's Office and we will determine."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)