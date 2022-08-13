'Will Likely Lose an Eye': Salman Rushdie's Agent After Stabbing in New York

"The doctor immediately began first aid" on Rushdie, said Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police in a press conference. He was "undergoing surgery" at about 5 pm local time, a few hours after the attack.

The assailant, who is in custody right now, stabbed the 75-year-old author in the abdomen and the neck, according to the police and some witnesses.

After the suspect had been apprehended, eyewitnesses said that they saw blood running down Rushdie's cheek.

A physician, Rita Landman, who had come to attend the lecture, said that Rushdie appeared to have multiple stab wounds, according to the New York Times.