UK PM Aspirant Rishi Sunak Pledges to Cut Taxes by 20% by End of Decade

Conservative Party candidate Rishi Sunak pledged on Sunday, 31 July, to cut taxes by 20 percent by the end of the decade, in what is one of his main pitches foe the campaign to become the next party leader and the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

He also said that he will cut income tax by 1 percent from 2024 but his top priority is to get inflation and borrowing under control.

The former chancellor of the exchequer called his pledge "the biggest income tax cut since Margaret Thatcher’s government."