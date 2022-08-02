Who Will Replace Ayman al-Zawahiri as al-Qaeda Chief? One Name Stands Out

After the assassination of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, who was taken out in a drone strike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, 1 August, the terror group is facing an unprecedented vacuum in leadership.

It is not like 2011, when Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan, after which al-Zawahiri, who is considered to be the brains behind al-Qaeda's terrorist operations including 9/11, was the obvious successor.

Nevertheless, there are a few names that are already making the rounds with respect to the leadership question. One of them is that of Saif al-Adel, according to the Middle East Institute, a non-profit think-tank based in Washington DC. What do we know about al-Adel, and what are some of the other names in the fray? Let's find out.