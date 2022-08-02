‘Closure to Families of 9/11 Victims’: al-Qaeda Chief Killed by US, Says Biden

Osama bin Laden (left), Ayman al-Zawahiri (right).
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 1 August, announced that the US killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a drone airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
The airstrike in Kabul was the first US attack in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew last year.
"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in a televised address.
Biden stated that he hoped that the al-Qaeda chief's death would bring "closure" to families of the thousands of people killed during the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.
Al-Zawahiri had overseen the 9/11 attacks in 2001 – which had killed 2,977 people – along with Osama bin-Laden, who was killed by the US in 2011 in Pakistan.
An Egyptian by birth, Al-Zawahiri had trained to be a medical doctor and had a US reward of $25 million for information leading to his capture.
The US also holds him responsible for the bombing of its embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and on its naval ship USS Cole in 2000.
In a televised address, Biden said, "Our intelligence community located Zawahiri earlier this year... He had moved to downtown Kabul to reunite with members of his immediate family. After carefully considering clear and convincing evidence of his location, I authorised a precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield once and for all."
Biden added, "This mission was carefully planned, rigorously minimising the risk of harm to other civilians. And one week ago, after being advised the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him and the mission was a success."
In a tweet, the US commander-in-chief said, "On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered."
In another tweet, he added, "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. Tonight we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)