Al-Qaeda Warns of Suicide Bombings in Indian Cities Over Prophet Remarks: Report

India's central intelligence agencies have been put on high alert, after the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) reportedly issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in India to avenge the comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons against the Prophet.
In a threat letter dated 6 June, the AQIS said it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet,” The Indian Express reported.
The central agencies verified the letter on receiving it and asked all state police forces concerned to be on high alert, the report added.
The purported letter read:
The letter added, “We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we should urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we should kill those who affront our Prophet and we should bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet,” The Indian Express reported.
The letter further warned:
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
