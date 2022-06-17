Rwanda Deportations: What is the ECHR? Why Did It Stop the UK Flight?

In this case, the court cited concerns raised by the UN high commissioner for refugees that asylum seekers moved to Rwanda as part of the plan will not be able to access “fair and efficient procedures” related to their refugee status claims.

There was no guarantee that they would be able to return to the UK from Rwanda to take part in future judicial proceedings relating to their case.

Interim measures such as these are are legally binding on states but they are only issued in extreme and rare cases in order to prevent serious harm.

The court’s interim measures were instrumental in saving Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny when he was poisoned in Russia.

Most often, interim measures are used when there is a threat of extradition or deportation to the country where the victims could be ill-treated.