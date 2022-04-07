'Russophobia': Russian Influencers Tear Bags After Chanel Stops Sale in Russia

"If Chanel House does not respect its clients, why do we have to respect it," Bonya said before cutting her black coloured Chanel bag with scissors and throwing it aside.

"Never seen any brand acting so disrespectful towards their clients as Chanel," she wrote in the caption.

Stating that she was against a brand that supported 'Russophobia,' television presenter Marina Ermoshkina too cut her Chanel bag, and posted a video of the same to her nearly 300,000 followers.