Russian Hoaxers Posing as Ukrainian PM Release Footage of Call With UK Def Sec

Two famous Russian hoaxers – Vovan and Lexus – have published the video footage of the call they made to Ben Wallace, the defence secretary of the United Kingdom (UK).

The prank call happened when Wallace was visiting Poland last week on 18 March.

The defence secretary had already revealed some of the details of the hoax call last week, claiming he had been called by an "imposter" posing as the prime minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.