India Is ‘Somewhat Shaky’ on Punishing Russia for Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden

When asked if India was fully on board with the United States (US) on the Russian aggression in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said that consultations with India weren't completely resolved yet.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 21 March, stated that India was an exception among US' major allies, as it has been “somewhat shaky” regarding western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
While speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, Biden said, “The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong – so has Australia – in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin’s aggression.”
Biden’s comments came in the wake of India also abstaining from key United Nations votes on the crisis. However, India has continued to ask for an “immediate cessation of violence”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched the country’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, stating Russia aimed "at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)