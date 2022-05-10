Russian Ambassador to Poland Attacked With Red Paint by Anti-War Protesters

The Russian ambassador to Poland was attacked with red paint by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday, 9 May, during Russia's Victory Day celebrations that marked the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev was doused with paint by people carrying Ukrainian flags chanting “Fascists," as the envoy was laying a wreath commemorating Red Army soldiers at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in the Polish capital, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media show protesters sporting Ukraine's flag surrounding the envoy and his entourage, as a demonstrator splatters paint on Andreev's face. The ambassador, however, does not respond to the protesters.