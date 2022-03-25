Ukraine-Russia War: Could Vladimir Putin Be Ousted Over His Invasion?

President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on with no apparent solution through international diplomacy, some commentators are wondering if an end of the conflict could come from Vladimir Putin’s removal from power in Russia.
Russian troops on the Ukrainian front lines are struggling, prominent Russian generals are among the thousands who have been killed and street protests have occurred in Russian cities every day since the invasion – in dozens of cities across the country involving thousands of people every day.
These numbers are not large for a country the size of Russia, with a population of 145 million.
The rapidly closing independent media environment in Russia may help explain these small numbers, with many Russians unexposed to the truth about the invasion and consequently supporting it.
There’s also significant and escalating risk involved for those willing to protest. According to a longstanding , over 15,000 protesters have been detained across the country since the invasion began.
But mass opposition on its own is likely insufficient to produce regime change in Russia. Organised Russian opposition to Putin has faced crackdowns in recent years that has left their ranks thin and in disarray, with their chief leader, Alexei Navalny in prison for years to come. Many liberal-leaning Russians are also fleeing the country while they can.
The split is essentially between “hardliners” who will defend the regime by any means, and “softliners” who have their doubts and want reform.
Research also shows that in like Russia’s – regimes in which nearly all power lies in the hands of a single person – dictators power through negotiation.
This is because such leaders are typically determined to cling to power, and only circle of people have any influence on them.
It is possible that the effects of harsh sanctions imposed upon Russia, combined with high levels of non-violent protest, could spur a loss of confidence among the softliner elites more broadly in Russia.
Awareness of excessive violence inflicted upon Ukrainians, with whom many Russians have family connections, and heavy casualties among Russian troops may lead key elite circles to lose confidence in the regime’s ability to withstand these challenges.
Who could these softliners be? Several potential sources exist: economic leaders, the Russian military or state security services. While many of these likely don’t represent a more democratic future in Russia, they may be able to oust Putin and end the invasion.
There has been much speculation that Russia’s economic oligarchs could be a disgruntled constituency poised to oust Putin. They have been in the cross-hairs of international sanctions against Russia, and are no doubt displeased with the ruin of the country’s economy.
But since Putin consolidated power in the early 2000s, the super-rich beneficiaries of the post-Soviet capitalist transition and state corruption have relied on his approval to accumulate assets.
They have a lot to lose if they oppose him and fail, despite how sanctions may be affecting them now. Still, some of them hold considerable assets on behalf of Putin to hide his wealth, and in one possible scenario, they could collude to present an ultimatum to persuade him to step down.
The military in Russia has historically — largely due to Communist party oversight in the USSR and a continuation of these habits in the post-Soviet era, along with a heavy dose of infiltration by the security services.
Yet significant losses by the Russian military in Ukraine, as well as , could foster disgruntlement in the ranks that would lead some to support a coup.
Finally, state security services might provide the most likely source of an insider coup. Putin is a creature of these agencies, but tensions are surfacing.
Putin recently placed the head of the Federal Security Bureau’s (responsible for external intelligence) under due to bad intelligence about prospects for a quick and successful victory in Ukraine.
These processes would take time to develop, and they may be unlikely since major cracks . But if there is no coup, Russia’s path will unfortunately involve even more severe repression of its population and continuing devastation in Ukraine.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
