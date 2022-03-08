Vladimir Putin Removed from All His Positions by International Judo Federation

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr Vladimir Putin and Mr Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a short statement.

Putin, who is accomplished judoka, had been awarded an eighth dan, one of the highest levels in the sport, in 2014.

Last month, World Taekwondo issued a statement and said it is "withdrawing the honorary 9th dan black belt" conferred to Mr Putin in November 2013. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) withdrew FINA Order previously awarded to the Russian President.

Rotenburg, part of the executive committee of the IJF since 2013, has close links to Putin and is his judo partner as well. He had been in the news last year after he claimed ownership of a Black Sea mansion, which was linked to Putin. The matter came to light after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team released a documentary, which said the palace is owned by the Russian President.

Due to their attack on Ukraine, Russia has seen plenty of sporting sanctions, including FIFA and UEFA bans and Formula 1’s termination of their contract. The IOC too have asked organisers and federations to not invite Russian athletes and officials.