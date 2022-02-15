Ukraine: Economic Impact of Tension With Russia - Part of Putin's Long Term Plan

Image used for representational purposes only.
Europe is facing . , the need to , and a divided response to Russian troop deployments along the Ukraine border, all chill the February air.
Whether this complex situation will thaw in the coming weeks and months depends on many moving parts – including Vladimir Putin’s tanks, energy prices and the ongoing effects of COVID – and how the global community responds to them.
None of this is straightforward. For example, allies in the west (including Europe) have if Russia invades Ukraine, but how effective these are as a deterrent is debatable. Russia can, in the medium term, sell much of its energy through an , and avoid much of the sanctions’ impact.
Putin has also set up special autonomous regions within Russia as “sanctions proof” . Many of the country’s wealthiest citizens are on notice and will have had time to adjust their finances in the face of being cut off from access to western banks. Some European banks would themselves be .
The situation is not helped by the approach of the previous chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, whose policy with Russia was always to . For an energy-dependent European Union, this served to kick the possibility of conflict with Russia down the road. The new and fragile has not been well prepared for the arrival of 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukraine border.
Complicating things further is the question mark over the massive, and as yet designed to bring Russian gas into Europe. EU law requires the separation of owner and operator in pipelines, but the Russian supplier Gazprom has no wish to cede control.
The delays are for both Olaf Scholz, the new and silent chancellor, and Putin. Denying the go ahead for Nordstream 2 has been a key element of while Germany’s position .
Meanwhile Europe is doing its best to deal with the economic effects of COVID, which saw many countries take on massive amounts of debt, which must now be repaid to comply with EU fiscal rules. Added to this mix is the spectre of , which could yet go up even further.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would likely , especially European stocks, and raise the price of gas, electricity and oil.
Back to the Ukraine border, and assurances to obtain no further Nato expansion to Ukraine for the time being may be enough, provided these are and linked to getting Nordstream 2 flowing.
In a complex, interdependent world, where both military and energy security are under pressure, Europe has found itself ill prepared for this moment. Its response so far . The EU’s Baltic states tend to favour a hard line, with Germany seeking balance, and France being softer and favouring a “reset” with Russia on security issues. The UK remains preoccupied with accusations its prime minister , and the country becomes less relevant by the day.
But even if tensions around Ukraine are eased in the coming months, it is likely they will return. Europe’s comes at a cost. The Russian interest is to see how far they can push.
And the timing of Putin’s Ukraine gambit is no coincidence. He is flush with oil money, and Europe is weakened by COVID and global economic forces. It is impossible to predict what will happen next, but what seems certain in the short term is continued brinkmanship, bluff and bargaining for concessions involving . Trying to dance with the Russian bear is always dangerous – and especially so in an economically bleak winter.
(Jorge Guira is an Associate Professor of Law and Finance at the University of Reading. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own.)
