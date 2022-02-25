In Photos: Explosions, Air Strikes & Fleeing Ukrainians as Russia Invades Nation

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Thursday, 24 February, after the former launched a "special military operation" in the European state. People have since been using various means of transport to flee the country that has been witnessing the "biggest attack" since World War II.

Soon after the Russian invasion, explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes were reported from across Ukraine.

As many as 137 people died on the first day of fighting, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to AFP. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine had been "left alone" to fight Russia. Here is a glimpse of the Ukraine crisis: