In a First, Russian Army Helps in Evacuation of Stranded Indians in Ukraine

In a first since its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army helped evacuate three Indians stranded in the south Ukrainian city of Kherson, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 16 March. Russia had captured Kherson earlier this month.
Of the three Indian nationals, one is a student and the others are businesspersons.
The Indian Embassy in Moscow had reportedly facilitated the evacuation of these three Indians via Simferopol (Crimea) and Moscow.
A diplomat from the Indian Embassy in Moscow told The Indian Express that it had facilitated "their boarding of a convoy of buses to Simferopol and then helped them come to Moscow by train, after which they boarded their flight on Tuesday."
While the student was heading to Chennai, the two business persons were headed to Ahmedabad, the diplomat added.
However, most of the Indians had fled war-torn Ukraine from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovak Republic, which are along the western borders. This is the first time that Indians left the country via its eastern border and via Russia. Also, this is the first instance in which the Russian army helped in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.
