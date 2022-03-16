In a First, Russian Army Helps in Evacuation of Stranded Indians in Ukraine

In a first since its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army helped evacuate three Indians stranded in the south Ukrainian city of Kherson, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 16 March. Russia had captured Kherson earlier this month.

Of the three Indian nationals, one is a student and the others are businesspersons.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow had reportedly facilitated the evacuation of these three Indians via Simferopol (Crimea) and Moscow.