Ukraine Is Well Ahead in the Battle for Hearts and Minds – But Russia Knew This

RT and Sputnik news services on social media feature a mixed bag of pro and anti-Russian sentiment in the comments. But whether these comments are primarily by "real" people or from the Kremlin’s bot armies is another matter though.

Nevertheless, Russia almost certainly still perceives itself as being in control of this conflict – Moscow’s military strategists will have war-gamed all of the scenarios that we have seen so far. For example, Russia certainly didn't think that they would be greeted as liberators by the people of Ukraine even if their propaganda encourages that view within Russia. The majority of Ukrainians look to the West when considering the future of their country and its systems of governance.