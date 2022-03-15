Russia Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on President Biden, Top US Officials

"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions banning, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation, from 15 March 15, President J Biden is included in the Russian "stop-list" on the basis of mutual reciprocity. Biden, Secretary of State A Blinken, Minister of Defense L Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M Milly, as well as a number of department heads and other American leaders."

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs