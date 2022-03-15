Russia Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on President Biden, Top US Officials

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
Russia on Tuesday, 15 March, imposed sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several top American officials, as a retaliation to the economic measures taken against the country by the West.
"This step, taken in the order of backlash, became an inevitable consequence of the extreme Russophobic course taken by the current US administration, which in a desperate attempt to preserve American hegemony, made a bet, throwing away all decency, and Russia's frontal restraint," the statement added.
The list of individuals on the sanction list is as follows:
Joseph Biden
Anthony Blinken
Lloyd James Austin III
Mark Alexander Milley
Jacob Sullivan - Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security
William Joseph Burns - Director of CIA
Jennifer Psaki - White House Press Secretary
Dalip Singh – Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States for national security
Samantha Jane Power - Director of the Agency for International Development
Hunter Biden - the son of the US President
Hillary Clinton - former presidential candidate of the United States
Adewale Adeyemo - first Deputy Minister of Finance
Reta Jo Lewis - President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export and Import Bank
"New announcements will soon follow on the expansion of the sanctions list to include top American officials, military, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media persons, Russophobic or cooperative arsonists June hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement posted on Facebook.
