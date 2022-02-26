Russia-Ukraine: Blasts, Gunfire Heard in Kyiv as Russian Forces Surround Capital

Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The battle for Kyiv has intensified as eyewitnesses and journalists reported hearing blasts and intense gunfire in parts of the capital city on 26 February, Saturday.
“Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said in a late night message. Warning of the offencive, he said, “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come. We cannot lose the capital."
Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that condemned its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the motion while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
Air India flight from Mumbai landed in Bucharest, to bring back Indians from Ukraine who crossed border into Romania, reported ANI. According to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, more than 470 students were evacuated from Ukraine via the Romanian land border on Friday, 25 February.
A body of woman, killed during shelling from Ukrainian forces, lies under debris of a damaged house in Donetsk, in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine on 25 February.
A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine
Kyiv : Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian firefighters look at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv
Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.
People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv.
A man inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
The Biden administration, according a AP report, has asked the US Congress to approve $6.4 billion for an initial US response in Ukraine for military and humanitarian purposes.
According to the report, the largest portions of the amount would be for the Defense and State departments and for the US Agency for International Development. The amount provides an early look of the amount US taxpayers will bear due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a first account of its fight against Russian forces, the Ukrainian military stated that it has destroyed two enemy targets in the joint forces operation by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.
According to a post by Ukraine military official Facebook page, early on Saturday, a Russian helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Another Su-25, heading in the directory Vinnytsia in West Ukraine was already destroyed by a Su-27 pilot.
"Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land an airborne force. Active fighting is taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy gets a decent rebuff and incurs losses... Let's win together!" read the post.
Russia attacked one of Ukraine’s main military units on Victoria Avenue in Kyiv, reported AFP, quoting the Ukrainian Army, which confirmed the same on its verified Facebook page.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory asking citizens to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Indian officials at the border posts and Embassy.
"The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior Intimation," read the circular.
Earlier on 25 February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova threatened Finland and Sweden with “military and political consequences” if they attempted to become NATO members.
As Russian forces surround Kyiv, journalists and locals report heavy artillery in parts of the city.
