Russia-Ukraine: Blasts, Gunfire Heard in Kyiv as Russian Forces Surround Capital

The battle for Kyiv has intensified as eyewitnesses and journalists reported hearing blasts and intense gunfire in parts of the capital city on 26 February, Saturday.

“Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said in a late night message. Warning of the offencive, he said, “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come. We cannot lose the capital."

Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that condemned its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the motion while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.