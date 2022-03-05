Russia Declares Ceasefire in Mariupol & Volnovakha; Violations Reported

In a breakthrough, the Russian military initiated a temporary ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine – Mariupol and Volnovakha – to allow civilians to evacuate on Saturday, 5 March, a statement by the Russian defence ministry indicated.

According to a reports, the ceasefire is to last until 4 pm (2 pm GMT) and an evacuation along a humanitarian corridor purportedly began at 11 am (9 am GMT).