Russia Says Biden Calling Putin a 'War Criminal' May 'Rupture' Ties With US

The foreign ministry of Russia stated on Monday, 21 March, that it had summoned United States (US) Ambassador John Sullivan to convey to him that President Joe Biden's remarks calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" could lead to a "rupture" in US-Russia relations.

The foreign ministry's statement read: "Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture."