Ukraine: US Senate Passes Resolution To Condemn Vladimir Putin As War Criminal

A total of 41 states have asked the International Criminal Court to "open an investigation and commence evidence-collection", as per the statement of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Khan also stated that "if attacks are intentionally directed against the civilian population: that is a crime. If attacks are intentionally directed against civilian objects: that is a crime. ... There is no legal justification, there is no excuse, for attacks which are indiscriminate, or which are disproportionate in their effects on the civilian population."

It's been three weeks since the war on Ukraine began, after Vladimir Putin officially recognised the breakaway "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Following that recognition, he ordered the Russian military to enter these two "republics" to perform "peacekeeping duties."

(With inputs from Reuters and CNN.)