What Are the Cryptocurrency Rules and Regulations in Other Countries?

The Union government's decision to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the winter session of the parliament, has created a nationwide buzz about the digital currency market.

Crypto prices plummeted while stakeholders like Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, continued to remain optimistic but cautious about the introduction of the crypto bill.

A detailed explainer on how exactly cryptocurrency functions and on the stances of the Government of India and various stakeholders can be found here.

In this piece, however, we focus on the cryptocurrency regulations around the world. Where are crypto transactions legal and where are they illegal? Which countries have limited restrictions and regulations, and where is crypto trading unregulated?