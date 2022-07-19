Rishi Sunak Tops Fourth Round of Voting for New UK PM, Only 3 in Race

Rishi Sunak.
(File Photo)
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, 19 July, topped the fourth round of voting held among Conservative Party members of the British Parliament as part of the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Sunak garnered 118 votes, while the runner up, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, received 92, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gained 15 votes to end up at 86, The Guardian reported.
The contest for the position is now down to three contenders, after Kemi Badenoch, the former equalities minister, was knocked out of the race.
In the last round, Sunak had gained 115 votes, which was far higher than the 82 votes received by Mordaunt.
Mordaunt was followed by Truss at the third position with 71 votes.
The next round of voting is expected to be held on Wednesday, with votes scheduled until only two candidates remain in the fray by Thursday.
The final two will then fight to win over the Conservative Party's membership of around 160,000 eligible voters.
The new Tory leader and prime minister is due to be announced on 5 September.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
