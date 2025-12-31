'Should Ignore...': Experts on US Honouring Ricky Gill for India-Pak 'Ceasefire'

Disregarding India's rebuttals over the last few months, US President Donald Trump has again claimed that Washington mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May this year. This time, by awarding Ricky Gill, a National Security Council (NSC) staffer who led a US delegation visiting New Delhi in August this year, for his purported role in the ceasefire negotiations.

"It is a pity that Trump remains obsessed with his supposed role in bringing about the ceasefire," says Sumit Ganguly, Director of the Huntington Program on India-US relations at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University.

"India should ignore these moves on Trump’s part and simply focus on matters of continuing mutual interest," he tells The Quint, adding, "Standing on ceremony on the issue of Trump’s putative role in ending the conflict is not serving India well."