Resolve Issues Through Talks: Hamid Karzai to Taliban & Panjshir Resistance

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, on Friday, 3 September, asked the Taliban and the "resistance front" in Panjshir to stop fighting and resolve their issues through talks, according to TOLO News.

Karzai’s statement comes amid clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley. The Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir have also reportedly denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s former Vice President and self-declared Acting President Amrullah Saleh took to Twitter, on Friday, to say: “Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir.”

Further, as per Saleh, the Taliban members are racially profiling travellers, using “military age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools (by) walking them on mine fields”, have shut phone services and electricity; and are not allowing the transport of medicine either.